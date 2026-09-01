Building 210 - 211 Entrance Menu
A list of building 210 locations as you're coming from building 211.
Dietician
- Map to Dietician
- Guided video to Dietician
Recreational Therapy
- Map to Recreational Therapy
- Guided video to Recreational Therapy
Speech Therapy
- Map to Recreational Therapy
- Guided video to Recreational Therapy
Elevator (BR) - Sherman Terrace/Veterans Homeland
- 1st floor: Sherman Terrace
- 2nd floor: Veterans Homeland
- Map to elevator
- Guided video to elevator
Activities for Daily Living (ADL) Clinic
- Map to Activities for Daily Living (ADL) Clinic
- Guided video to Activities for Daily Living (ADL) Clinic
Mental Health Track(MHT) Class
- Map to Mental Health Track(MHT) Class
- Guided video to Mental Health Track(MHT) Class
Physical Therapy(PT)
- Map to Physical Therapy
- Guided video to Physical Therapy