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Building 210 - 211 Entrance Menu

A list of building 210 locations as you're coming from building 211.

Dietician

  • Map to Dietician
  • Guided video to Dietician

Recreational Therapy

  • Map to Recreational Therapy
  • Guided video to Recreational Therapy

Speech Therapy

  • Map to Recreational Therapy
  • Guided video to Recreational Therapy

Elevator (BR) - Sherman Terrace/Veterans Homeland

  • 1st floor: Sherman Terrace
  • 2nd floor: Veterans Homeland
  • Map to elevator
  • Guided video to elevator

Activities for Daily Living (ADL) Clinic

  • Map to Activities for Daily Living (ADL) Clinic
  • Guided video to Activities for Daily Living (ADL) Clinic

Mental Health Track(MHT) Class

  • Map to Mental Health Track(MHT) Class
  • Guided video to Mental Health Track(MHT) Class

Physical Therapy(PT)

  • Map to Physical Therapy
  • Guided video to Physical Therapy

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