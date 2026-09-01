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Building 210 - B24 Entrance Menu

A list of locations in building 210 as you're coming from building 24.

Physical Therapy

  • Map to Physical Therapy
  • Guided video to Physical Therapy

Mental Health Track(MHT) Class Room

  • Map to Mental Health Track(MHT) Class Room
  • Guided video to Mental Health Track(MHT) Class Room

Activities for Daily Living Clinic

  • Map to Activities for Daily Living(ADL) Clinic
  • Guided video to Activities for Daily Living(ADL) Clinic

Elevator(BR) to Sherman Terrace/Veterans Homeland

  • Map to Elevator(BR) - Sherman Terrace/Veterans Homeland
  • Guided video to Elevator(BR) - Sherman Terrace/Veterans Homeland

Recreational Therapy

  • Map to Recreational Therapy
  • Guided video to Recreational Therapy

Dietician

  • Map to Dietician
  • Guided video to Dietician

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