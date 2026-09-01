Building 210 - B24 Entrance Menu
A list of locations in building 210 as you're coming from building 24.
Physical Therapy
- Map to Physical Therapy
- Guided video to Physical Therapy
Mental Health Track(MHT) Class Room
- Map to Mental Health Track(MHT) Class Room
- Guided video to Mental Health Track(MHT) Class Room
Activities for Daily Living Clinic
- Map to Activities for Daily Living(ADL) Clinic
- Guided video to Activities for Daily Living(ADL) Clinic
Elevator(BR) to Sherman Terrace/Veterans Homeland
- Map to Elevator(BR) - Sherman Terrace/Veterans Homeland
- Guided video to Elevator(BR) - Sherman Terrace/Veterans Homeland
Recreational Therapy
- Map to Recreational Therapy
- Guided video to Recreational Therapy
Dietician
- Map to Dietician
- Guided video to Dietician