Building 211 - entrance from building 210
List of locations in building 211 from the entrance from building 210.
Library
- Map to library
- Guided video to library
Patriot Brew Cafe
- Map to Patriot Brew Cafe
- Guided video to Patriot Brew Cafe
Elevator(P2) - Hopewell House/Freedom Harbor
- First floor: Hopewell House
- Second floor: Freedom Harbor
- Map to elevator
- Guided video to elevator
Rehabilitation/Pain Management
- Massage therapy, electric mobility, kinesiotherapy(KT), occupational therapy(OT), chiropractic
- Map to Rehabilitation/Pain Management
- Guided video to Rehabilitation/Pain Management