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Building 211 - entrance from building 210

List of locations in building 211 from the entrance from building 210.

Library

  • Map to library
  • Guided video to library

Patriot Brew Cafe

  • Map to Patriot Brew Cafe
  • Guided video to Patriot Brew Cafe

Elevator(P2) - Hopewell House/Freedom Harbor

  • First floor: Hopewell House
  • Second floor: Freedom Harbor
  • Map to elevator
  • Guided video to elevator

Rehabilitation/Pain Management

  • Massage therapy, electric mobility, kinesiotherapy(KT), occupational therapy(OT), chiropractic
  • Map to Rehabilitation/Pain Management
  • Guided video to Rehabilitation/Pain Management

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