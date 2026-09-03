Building 211 - entrance from building 30
List of locations in building 211 from building 30 entrance.
Rehabilitation/Pain Management
- Massage therapy, electric mobility, kinesiotherapy(KT), occupational therapy(OT), chiropractic
- Map to Rehabilitation/Pain Management
- Guided video to Rehabilitation/Pain Management
Elevator(P2) - Hopewell House/Freedom Harbor
- First floor: Hopewell House
- Second floor: Freedom Harbor
- Map to elevator
- Guided video to elevator
Patriot Brew Cafe
- Map to Patriot Brew Cafe
- Guided video to Patriot Brew Cafe
Library
- Map to library
- Guided video to library