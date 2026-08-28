Building 27 - Entrance A
A list of building 27 destinations from Entrance A.
EEG/Echocardiogram/Holter Monitor Clinic
- Map to EEG/Echo/Holter Monitor clinic
- Guided video to EEG/Echo/Holter Monitor clinic
P1 Elevator to Specialty
- 1st floor - Pulmonology, Optometry, Cardiology, Podiatry, Orhtopedics, PT-Pelvic Floor, and Dermatology
- 2nd floor - Gastroenterology(GI), Agent Orange, Whole Health
- Map to P1 elevator to Specialty
- Guided video to P1 elevator to Specialty
Optical Shop
- Map to Optical Shop
- Guided video to Optical Shop
Brown/Gold Team
- Map to Brown/Gold Team
- Guided video to Brown/Gold Team
Medication Assisted Treatment(MAT) Clinic
- Map to MAT clinic
- Guided video to MAT clinic