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Building 27 - Entrance B

List of building 27 destinations from Entrance B.

Brown/Gold Team

  • Map to Brown/Gold Team
  • Guided video to Brown/Gold Team

Medication Assisted Treatment(MAT)

  • Map to MAT clinic
  • Guided video to MAT clinic

Optical Shop

  • Map to Optical Shop
  • Guided video to Optical Shop

P1 Elevator - Specialty Clinic

  • 1st floor - Pulmonology, Optometry, Cardiology, Podiatry, Orthopedics, PT-Pelvic Floor, and Dermatology
  • 2nd floor - Gastroenterology(GI), Agent Orange, Whole Health
  • Map to P1 elevator to Specialty
  • Guided video to P1 elevator to Specialty

EEG/Echocardiogram/Holter Monitor Clinic

  • Map to EEG/Echo/Holter Monitor clinic
  • Guided video to EEG/Echo/Holter Monitor clinic

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