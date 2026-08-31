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Building 30 - B27, B30, B31 Junction Entrance

List of building 30 locations from the B27, B30, B31 junction entrance.

Health Psychology - Dr. Wenker

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Elevator

  • 1st floor locations include surgery, urology, pulmonary, pulmonary function test, respiratory clinic, CPAP clinic, and home sleep study
  • 2nd floor location include Warrior's Path and In-lab sleep study
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Diabetes Education

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Skin Integrity/Spinal Cord Injury(SCI) Clinic

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