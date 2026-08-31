Building 30 - Car Awning Entrance
A list of building 30 locations from the car awning entrance with sliding glass doors.
Skin Integrity/Spinal Cord Injury(SCI) Clinic
- Map to Skin Integrity/Spinal Cord Injury(SCI) Clinic
- Guided video to Skin Integrity/Spinal Cord Injury(SCI) Clinic
Elevator
- 1st floor locations include surgery, urology, pulmonary, pulmonary function test, respiratory clinic, CPAP clinic, and home sleep study
- 2nd floor location include Warrior's Path and In-lab sleep study
- Map to elevator
- Guided video to elevator
Diabetes Education
- Map to diabetes education
- Guided video to diabetes education
Health Psychology - Dr. Wenker
- Map to Health Psychology - Dr. Wenker
- Guided video to Health Psychology - Dr. Wenker