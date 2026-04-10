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Building 31 Menu - Blue Awning Entry

A list of building 31 destinations from the blue awning entry located at the handicap parking lot.

American Legion Representative

Central Elevators - Lab, Pharmacy, and Dental

  • Map to Central Elevators
  • Guided video escort to Central Elevators

Eligibility

  • Map to Eligibility
  • Guided video escort to Eligibility

Patient Funds

  • Map to Patient Funds
  • Guided video escort to Patient Funds

Radiology

  • Map to Radiology
  • Guided video escort to Radiology

Release of Information (ROI)

  • Map to Release of Information
  • Guided video escort to Release of Information

Sub-basement Elevator - Primary Care, Audiology

  • This elevator will take you to contacts for Agent Orange, Compensation & Pension, Primary Care, Outpatient Nutrition, Audiology, and Social Work
  • Map to Sub-basement Elevator
  • Guided video escort to Sub-basement Elevator

Tele-Retinal/Tele-Dermatology

  • Map to Tele-Retinal/Tele-Dermatology
  • Guided video escort to Tele-Retinal/Tele-Dermatology

Urgent Care

  • Map to Urgent Care
  • Guided video escort to Urgent Care

Veterans Experience

  • Map to Veterans Experience
  • Guided video escort to Veterans Experience

Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)

  • Map to Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)
  • Guided video escort to Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)

Wellness and Recovery Center

  • Map to Wellness and Recovery Center
  • Guided video escort to Wellness and Recovery Center

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