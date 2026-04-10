Building 31 Menu - Blue Awning Entry
A list of building 31 destinations from the blue awning entry located at the handicap parking lot.
American Legion Representative
Central Elevators - Lab, Pharmacy, and Dental
- Map to Central Elevators
- Guided video escort to Central Elevators
Eligibility
- Map to Eligibility
- Guided video escort to Eligibility
Patient Funds
- Map to Patient Funds
- Guided video escort to Patient Funds
Radiology
- Map to Radiology
- Guided video escort to Radiology
Release of Information (ROI)
- Map to Release of Information
- Guided video escort to Release of Information
Sub-basement Elevator - Primary Care, Audiology
- This elevator will take you to contacts for Agent Orange, Compensation & Pension, Primary Care, Outpatient Nutrition, Audiology, and Social Work
- Map to Sub-basement Elevator
- Guided video escort to Sub-basement Elevator
Tele-Retinal/Tele-Dermatology
- Map to Tele-Retinal/Tele-Dermatology
- Guided video escort to Tele-Retinal/Tele-Dermatology
Urgent Care
- Map to Urgent Care
- Guided video escort to Urgent Care
Veterans Experience
- Map to Veterans Experience
- Guided video escort to Veterans Experience
Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)
- Map to Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)
- Guided video escort to Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)
Wellness and Recovery Center
- Map to Wellness and Recovery Center
- Guided video escort to Wellness and Recovery Center