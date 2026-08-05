Building 31 Menu - Urgent Care Entrance
A list of building 31 destinations from the Urgent Care entrance.
American Legion Representative
Central Elevators - Lab, Pharmacy, and Dental
Eligibility
Patient Funds
Radiology
Release of Information (ROI)
Sub-basement Elevator - Primary Care, Audiology
- This elevator will take you to contacts for Agent Orange, Compensation & Pension, Primary Care, Outpatient Nutrition, Audiology, and Social Work
- Map to Sub-basement Elevator
- Guided Video to PC/Audiology Elevator