Chillicothe VA Masking Guidance

CHILLICOTHE VA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

INFECTION PREVENTION & CONTROL RISK ASSESSMENT TOOL FOR UNIVERSAL MASKING



When VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level is High/Red:

Universal Masking is recommended for all patients, staff, and visitors in ALL AREAS (clinical and non-clinical).



When VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level is Low/Green or Medium/Yellow:

Masking is required for patients, staff, and visitors in the areas designated with a “Yes” in the risk assessment below. The Infection Prevention & Control team agrees that the overall patient population served by Chillicothe VA Healthcare System should be considered high-risk due to a majority being advanced age and having multiple comorbidities. Therefore, all clinical and non-clinical areas where there may be patients present or patient access is not restricted should continue with masking until further guidance is received from VHA.