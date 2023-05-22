Skip to Content
Chillicothe VA Masking Guidance

CHILLICOTHE VA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM INFECTION PREVENTION & CONTROL RISK ASSESSMENT TOOL FOR UNIVERSAL MASKING

CHILLICOTHE VA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
INFECTION PREVENTION & CONTROL RISK ASSESSMENT TOOL FOR UNIVERSAL MASKING


When VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level is High/Red:
Universal Masking is recommended for all patients, staff, and visitors in ALL AREAS (clinical and non-clinical).


When VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level is Low/Green or Medium/Yellow:
Masking is required for patients, staff, and visitors in the areas designated with a “Yes” in the risk assessment below. The Infection Prevention & Control team agrees that the overall patient population served by Chillicothe VA Healthcare System should be considered high-risk due to a majority being advanced age and having multiple comorbidities. Therefore, all clinical and non-clinical areas where there may be patients present or patient access is not restricted should continue with masking until further guidance is received from VHA.

chillicothe va masking guidance chart

