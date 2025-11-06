What is VA Kids Care?

VA Kids Care is short-term, drop-in childcare located at a VA medical facility. VA Kids Care is staffed by licensed childcare providers and is readily available for eligible Veterans to drop off their child(ren) before their VA outpatient appointment. Child care can be provided for any scheduled appointment at Chillicothe VAMC for up to 3 hours. This service is free of charge.

Who is Eligible for VA Kids Care?

A Veteran attending a qualifying VA appointment that requires travel to a VA medical facility.

Primary caretaker of the child

A Veteran with a VA outpatient appointment

What are the age restrictions for the child?

Ages 6 weeks up to 12 years (up to 18 with special needs).

What are the hours?

Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (excluding Federal holidays)

Where is Kids Care located?

Building 31, ground floor, room G-211.

How do I register?

Pre-application is required; please allow 5 extra minutes to complete this one-time form. ID is required for each visit to check in.

The front desk number is .