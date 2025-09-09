VA Rocks Hope! Suicide Prevention Team Resources
Suicide prevention is everyone's responsibility. The Chillicothe VA is launching a new initiative to foster awareness and collaboration with our community, #VARocksHope. We will be publishing photographs and messages of hope throughout this campaign. Our team will be placing "rocks of hope" around our campus and the community that will be marked with a QR code. The code will bring our partners in hope here, our new resources page! There will be an option to mail your photograph with the "rock of hope" and an inspirational message.
Did you find one of our rocks! Take a photo of the rock and where you found it. Email the pic to the address below.
***DO NOT INCLUDE people in the photo. If we want to publish an image with people in it, we would need signed consent.***
#VARocksHope
Check out our first set of "rocks of hope" below!