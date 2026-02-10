Warrior's Path - Acute Inpatient Rehab Unit

About Us

Our center features advanced rehabilitation technology and tools that help Veterans achieve their recovery goals with confidence.

Warrior's Path provides a safe, welcoming environment where Veterans can focus on healing and independence in a supportive setting.

A skilled multidisciplinary team delivers individualized care, guiding Veterans toward restored independence and improved quality of life.

What to Expect

Individually focused treatment plans

Interdisciplinary Team, including physicians, nurses, therapists, social workers, and nutritionists

Daily Physical and Occupational Therapies (Speech Therapy available as needed)

Individual private rooms

Unique therapy suites with modern equipment

Minimum of three hours of intense therapy, five days per week, for optimum improvements

The average length of stay is between 10-14 days

Our Mission

To provide exceptional multidisciplinary care in a supportive environment to Veterans recovering from illness or injury, and help them regain independence and improve quality of life.

Our Vision

To be a trusted center of excellence for rehabilitation in southern Ohio, where Veterans receive individualized care to optimize recovery and restore independence while honoring their service to our country.

Get in Touch

To make a referral or for more information, call