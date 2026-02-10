Warrior's Path - Acute Inpatient Rehab Unit
Warrior's Path provides a safe, welcoming environment where Veterans can focus on healing and independence in a supportive setting.
Requirements for Admission
- Must be enrolled in VA Health Care
- Must be able to tolerate a minimum of three hours of therapy daily
- Must need both Physical and Occupational Therapy
- Ability to return home or to the community
- Must require daily physician oversight and nursing care due to a recent event, hospitalization, or decline in function
- NOT REQUIRED to be a VA Disability Service Connected to be admitted
About Us
Our center features advanced rehabilitation technology and tools that help Veterans achieve their recovery goals with confidence.
A skilled multidisciplinary team delivers individualized care, guiding Veterans toward restored independence and improved quality of life.
What to Expect
Individually focused treatment plans
Interdisciplinary Team, including physicians, nurses, therapists, social workers, and nutritionists
Daily Physical and Occupational Therapies (Speech Therapy available as needed)
Individual private rooms
Unique therapy suites with modern equipment
Minimum of three hours of intense therapy, five days per week, for optimum improvements
The average length of stay is between 10-14 days
Our Mission
To provide exceptional multidisciplinary care in a supportive environment to Veterans recovering from illness or injury, and help them regain independence and improve quality of life.
Our Vision
To be a trusted center of excellence for rehabilitation in southern Ohio, where Veterans receive individualized care to optimize recovery and restore independence while honoring their service to our country.
Get in Touch
To make a referral or for more information, call