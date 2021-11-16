Dental Training Program

About the program

The Dental training program includes only rotations from other established Residency or Dental Schools. There is no application process directly to Chillicothe VAMC.



Dental Students: Part of O.H.I.O Project through OSU dental school. Includes rotations for 4th year dental students to underserved populations in Ohio. 15-20 students do a two-week rotation each year.



Dental Residents: Rotation is part of OSU PGY-1 curriculum. It involves 3-5 days of rotation per resident.



Dental Hygiene: Rotation is selectable for 3rd year dental hygiene students.





ALL TRAINING IS LIMITED TO CLINICAL EXPERIENCE ONLY



Matthew Kanetsky, D.D.S.

Staff Dentist/Residency Coordinator

Phone: 740-773-1141 ext. 7808

Matthew.Kanetsky@va.gov





