PGY-2 Psychiatry Residency Program

Chillicothe PGY-2 (Psychiatry) Pharmacy Practice Residency

Increasing stress on the mental health care delivery, new pharmacotherapeutic modalities, novel new methods of drug delivery, increasing pressure to contain mental health care costs, heightened public awareness of lack of adequate care for the mentally ill continue to place demands on pharmacists for more services. These demands, coupled with an established shortage of pharmacists trained in mental health on a national level continue to drive efforts to improve efficiency, utilize automation and computerization to reduce costs and expand information utilization. Within the VA Healthcare system, the shift from prolonged inpatient stays in acute psychiatry toward more extensive outpatient mental health services have produced a fundamental change in the role of pharmacy services in mental health. Pharmacy Service is a resource to improve patient health, medication adherence, and prevent hospitalization. To meet those demands, mental health pharmacists must be trained to improve drug delivery, improve overall safety of drug use, improve patient and health care partners understanding of rational drug therapy, monitor patients’ response to therapy and intervene appropriately, and provide surveillance to assure quality and promote efficient utilization of resources.

Learning Experiences

A. Residents are required to complete the following learning experiences:



Inpatient Acute Psychiatry I – 3 months Inpatient Acute Psychiatry II – 3 months Substance Abuse Treatment Program – 1 month Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment–3 months Longitudinal Outpatient Mental Health Treatment (Primary Care/MH integration) – total of half day per week for 6 months Longitudinal Outpatient Mental Health Treatment – (Psychiatry Clinic) total of half day per week for 6 months Longitudinal Long-Term Care Psychiatry- total of half day per week for 6 months Longitudinal Drug Information–to be competed throughout year Longitudinal Research– to be competed throughout year Longitudinal Teaching and Staff Development



B. Residents can choose two elective months and once elective longitudinal experience from the following rotation options:



Smoking Cessation – half day per week for 6 months Spinal Cord Injury-half day per week for 6 months Academic and Staff Development Experience- half day per week for 6 months Suboxone Clinic- half day per week for 6 months Smoking Cessation- half day per week for 6 months Psychiatric ER-half per week for 6 months Consult Liaison Neurology Community Mental Health Child/Adolescent Psychiatry Additional experiences in substance abuse program, PCMHI, and Outpatient Mental Health

Accreditation Status

Full 6-year accreditation through the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)

How to Apply

Early commitment from the PGY-1 Program into the PGY-2 program is highly encouraged. Open PGY-2 slots are matched through PhORCAS.

PLEASE UPLOAD ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS TO THE PhORCAS SYSTEM

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of intent

Transcripts

Three Letters of Recommendation (please have preceptors use the PhORCAS system)

Program Director

Christopher Thomas, Pharm.D., BCPP, BCPS

740-773-1141 ext. 7536

Chris.Thomas2@va.gov