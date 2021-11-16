Pharmacy Practice PGY 1 Residency

Chillicothe PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency

Increasing stress on the health care industry, new pharmacotherapeutic modalities, novel new methods of drug delivery, increasing pressure to contain health care costs, heightened public awareness of drug therapies and effects continue to place demands on pharmacists for more services. These demands, coupled with internal efforts to improve efficiency, utilize automation and computerization to reduce costs and expand information utilization place pharmacists at the forefront of delivering healthcare. Within the VA Healthcare system, the shift from prolonged inpatient stays toward more extensive outpatient (primary) care and disease prevention have produced a fundamental change in the role of pharmacy services. Pharmacy Service is a resource to improve patient health and prevent hospitalization. To meet those demands, pharmacists must strive to improve drug delivery, improve overall safety of drug use, improve patient and health care partners understanding of rational drug therapy, monitor patients’ response to therapy and intervene appropriately, and provide surveillance to assure quality and promote efficient utilization of resources.

Learning Experiences

A. Residents are required to complete the following learning experiences:



Inpatient Internal Medicine I - 1 month Inpatient Internal Medicine II - 1 month Ambulatory Care/ Primary Care I - 1 month Ambulatory Care/ Primary Care II - 1 month Orientation - 1 month Administration - 1 month Longitudinal Anticoagulation clinic – total of half day per week for 6 months Psychiatry I - 1 month Psychiatry II – 1 month Geriatrics – 1 month HomeBased Primary Care – 1 month Longitudinal Drug Information–to be competed throughout year Longitudinal Research– to be competed throughout year



B. Residents can choose three months of electives and one elective longitudinal experience from the following rotation options:



Mental Health Intensive Care Management – half day per week for 6 months Spinal Cord Injury-half day per week for 6 months Academic and Staff Development Experience- half day per week for 6 months Home Based Primary Care (longitudinal) -half day per week for 6 months Substance Abuse Pain Management Additional Primary Care, Geriatrics, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Administration Additional rotations may be offered at a different facility based on resident interests (neurology, infectious disease, critical care)

Accreditation Status

Full 6-year Accreditation through the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)

How to Apply

PLEASE UPLOAD ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS TO THE PhORCAS SYSTEM

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of intent

Transcripts

Three Letters of Recommendation (please have preceptors use the PhORCAS system)

Program Director

Christopher Thomas, Pharm.D., BCPP,BCPS

Phone:740-773-1141 ext. 7536

Email: Chris.Thomas2@va.gov