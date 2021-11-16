Physician Assistant Mental Health Residency

Why should you consider a post-graduate mental health residency in adult psychiatry?

To complete a residency specializing in mental health will give you confidence, specialized knowledge, potentially a higher salary, and satisfaction that you served America’s veterans. As a resident, you will experience working with different mental health professionals to serve military veterans within the largest integrated healthcare system in the nation. You will have protected time to attend weekly psychiatry lectures with physician psychiatry residents. You will have intense supervised learning experiences in different mental health settings and different acuity levels of care. Program benefits include a generous stipend, no tuition, no application fee, 13 days of paid vacation, 13 days of paid sick leave, 10 paid holidays, optional health and life insurance, preferential hiring within VA upon program completion, potential Education Debt Reduction Program, and personal liability covered under Federal tort law.

The program duration is 366 days in length. Didactics will include assigned readings, grand rounds, journal club, psychiatry resident lectures, research (topic to be determined), and self-directed learning. Clinical Rotations will include Community Living Center, Consultation Liaison Service, Inpatient Psychiatry Unit, Mental Health Clinic, Residential & Rehabilitation Programs (SATP & PRRTP), and Urgent Care. Program curriculum will consist of the six medical core competencies and the NCCPA blueprint for the Certificate of Added Qualifications in Psychiatry.

To apply, you must be a graduate of an accredited ARC-PA program. Submit the application as supplied by the Residency Program Director no later than March 31 of the program year that starts no later than July 1. The application must include a narrative of interest, official college transcripts, verified NCCPA certification, resume or Curriculum Vitae, and three (two if new graduate) letters of reference. You must not have a felony conviction. You must be a U.S. citizen. If male, you must be registered with Selective Service.

Residency Program Director

Sherry S. Martin, DHSc., PA-C

Certificate of Added Qualifications in Psychiatry, DFAAPA, MPLC

Phone: 740-773-1141 ext. 7886

Sherry.Martin@va.gov

Residency Medical Director

Arthur Thalassinos, M.D., BC in psychiatry

Arthur.Thalassinos@va.gov