VA Optometry Resident Virtual Posters

Optometry Residents

Chronic Central Serous Chorioretinopathy with Acquired Vitelliform Lesion Masquerading as Exudative AMD - Eric Viloria (PDF)
Clinical Management of Retinal Artery Occlusions - Stevie Njeru (PDF)
Ocular sequelae of Aplastic Anemia - Veronica Gomez (PDF)
Retinal Arteriolar macro aneurysm Location, Location, Location - Jeffrey Cherry (PDF)
What's the commotion - Jessica Cheung (PDF)
5-25-2021 Atypical Presentation of Charles Bonnet Syndrome in the Presence of Visual Neglect after Stroke - Emily Guo (PDF)
5-25-2021 Hypercoagulable State of Mind - Alyssa Panagos (PDF)
5-25-2021 Left Homonymous Visual Field Loss Secondary to Pituitary Epidermoid Cyst - Andrea Moseman (PDF)
5-25-2021 Neurotrophic Keratopathy in the Presence of Wallenberg Syndrome - Karina Miller (PDF)
5-25-2021 Optic neuritis in Vitamin B12 deficiency - Randa Djabri (PDF)
5-25-2021 Shock Induced Anterior Ishemic Optic Neuropathy Associeated with GI Hemorrhage - Bryanna Caron (PDF)
5-25-2021 Sixth Nerve Palsy - Sloane Rudolf (PDF)
5-27-2021 Acute Corneal Hydrops Secondary to Post-LASIK Ectasia - Jessica Gee (PDF)
5-27-2021 Conjunctival Microbubbles Secondary to Hydrogen Peroxide Exposure - Ambika Singh (PDF)
5-27-2021 Herpetic Keratitis Poster for VA Poster Session by Jennifer Minnick Final (PDF)
5-27-2021 Ocular Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid - Josephine Ko (PDF)
5-27-2021 Ocular Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid - Josephine Ko (PDF)
5-27-2021 Wandering IOLs and Spiking IOPs A case of pseudoexfoliative complications - Leanne Heuer (PDF)
6-1-2021 Acute retinal necorsis - Julianne Golinski (PDF)
6-1-2021 Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion Associated with Antiphospholipid Syndrome - Jamie Ngo (PDF)
6-1-2021 Current Management Trends in Retinal Artery Occlusions - Anthony Chiang (PDF)
6-1-2021 Diabetic Macular Edema and Concurrent Vitreomacular Traction - Natasha Chang (PDF)
6-1-2021 Intermediate Uveitis Associated with Multiple Sclerosis - Michelle Espanto (PDF)
6-3-2021 Management of Strabismus Secondary to Ahmed Glaucoma Valve Implantation - Simrit Virk (PDF)
6-3-2021 Pseudophakic Cystoid Macular Edema - Brett Bowers (PDF)
6-3-2021 Retinal Artery Occlusion - Jane Lakayila (PDF)
6-8-2021 A Case of Blurry Vision after Hemodialysis Treatment - Kenneth Parker (PDF)
6-8-2021 Branch Retinal Artery Occlusion - Samantha Meredith (PDF)
6-8-2021 Hole in One A Case of a Full Thickness Macular Hole - Amanda Bateh (PDF)
6-8-2021 The Self-Improving CMV Retinitis - Sharon Heng (PDF)
6-10-2021 Management of Strabismus Secondary to Ahmed Glaucoma Valve Implantation - Simrit Virk (PDF)
6-10-2021 Peripapillary Retinoschisis in Glaucoma - Claire Henry (PDF)
6-10-2021 Peripheral Exudative Hemorrhagic Chorioretinopathy - Taposhi Fattah (PDF)
6-10-2021 Pigmentary Changes Observed in Hereditary Hemochromatosis and Possible Implications Regarding Retinal Health - Rebecca Hoff (PDF)
6-10-2021 Rapidly Progressing Choroidal Sclerosis Mimics Age Related Macular Degeneration in Early Stage Disease - Ashley Savage (PDF)
