Without Compensation Appointment

It is VHA policy that medical facilities will achieve a mandatory COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccination(VA Form 10-9050- Influenza Vaccine) program by requiring all trainees to receive COVID-19 and annual seasonal influenza vaccination or obtain an exemption for medical or religious reasons(VA Form 10-230 for COVID vaccination). Compliance with this directive is a condition of training at VA. Trainees in violation of this directive may face disciplinary action up to and including removal from federal service.

For Without Compensation trainee rotations, the rotation and dates must first be confirmed by the Chillicothe VAMC clinical or administrative service. Academic Affairs will contact the trainee with onboarding requirements and timeline. All steps must be completed within the designated time frame prior to the rotation start date. Please see above for links to forms, mandatory training, and other required information.

Please click on the documents link above. Please complete and sign electronically the 306, 10-2850D, and consent for drug testing forms (see links above)

The VA cares about keeping your Personally Identifiable Information (PII) secure.

Email your forms to me. Here’s how…

1. From your personal email account, prepare an email to be sent to

VHACLLWOCSTUDENTAPPOINTMENT@va.gov

2. In the body of the email, request an encrypted message.

3. Put your name in the Subject Line.

4. Without the forms attached, send the email.

5. We will reply to your email with an encrypted message.

6. Access the message, attach your forms, and send the reply.

It's simple and secure.