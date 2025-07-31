Psychology Internship Program

Application Process



To apply, applicants should send us the following via the online application system (APPIC):

1. The APPIC Application for Psychology Internship (AAPI)

2. A copy of your curriculum vitae

3. A transcript of your graduate courses

4. Three letters of recommendation from individuals who have supervised your clinical work.

5. Please specify in your cover letter the two major rotations and one minor rotation you are most interested in. Then, please specify your interest in one alternate major rotation and one alternate minor rotation. This is not an official rotation selection. Rotation selection will not be solely determined by preference. Training needs and supervisor availability also determine rotation assignments. The information will be used to set up interviews with the appropriate supervisors whenever possible.

Please contact one of the Training Directors with any questions.



Margaret R. DeHoff, Psy.D. Justine Baldwin, Psy.D.

Chillicothe VAMC Chillicothe VAMC



margaret.dehoff@va.gov justine.baldwin2@va.gov



Candidate Interviews



All interviews are conducted individually and by invitation only. Candidates will be informed by e-mail by December 1, 2025, concerning whether they have been invited for an interview. We regard interviews as a two-way process: a chance for us to learn more about you, and an opportunity for you to get a better understanding of our program. We plan to offer both in-person and video conference-formatted interview options. We believe that visiting our facility and meeting our staff showcases the great culture of our training program. However, no preference will be given to applicants based on their choice of interview format. We adhere strictly to the selection process guidelines established by the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC).

Match Process



We will follow the match policies established by APPIC. The only information that we may communicate to applicants prior to the February deadline is whether they are still under consideration for admission. Additional information regarding the match is available through the National Matching Services. The General Track Chillicothe VAMC Match Number is 220411.





Psychology Setting



2026-2027 will be the 14th year for psychology internship training at the Chillicothe VAMC. The dates of appointment for a 1-year pre-doctoral psychology internship are July 1, 2026 - June 30, 2027.

There are over 20 psychologists who provide comprehensive services to patients and their families throughout the Medical Center. They serve as members of multidisciplinary treatment teams in psychiatric care, as consulting and unit psychologists in specialized medical areas, and as coordinators or program managers of several patient care programs. In addition to clinical and administrative duties, psychologists are also actively involved in training. There is a wide range of professional activities in which an intern may engage, and a large, diverse, and experienced staff with whom to interact.

Training Schedule and Rotations

Between Match Day and the start of the internship, Interns communicate with the Training Directors their desired training schedule for the entire year. Interns will rate their preferences for two major and one minor rotation. The training committee will review the availability of rotations, the Interns’ past experiences and their training goals, and determine the Interns’ rotations for the year. Major rotations are six months. The Intern will participate in the minor rotation for the full year of the internship. The remainder of the work week will be divided between supervision and didactics. Interns are expected to spend at least 25% of their work week in the provision of direct clinical services.

Program Structure

The program has two slots in the General Track (Match number: 220411).

Each Intern will be expected to complete 2 Major rotations and 1 Minor rotation. Major rotations require 22-27 hours per week and are 6 months in duration. Minor rotations require 8-11 hours per week and are 12 months in duration. Major rotations are offered in the following areas: 1) Acute Psychiatry/Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (PRRTP), 2) Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic (PCT), 3) Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), and 4) Psychosocial Rehabilitation (locally named Veterans Transition and Empowerment Center, VTEC). Minor Rotations are offered in the 1) Athens Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 2) Cambridge/Marietta Outpatient Video Telehealth, and 3) Pain Psychology (on station). Please note that due to unforeseen circumstances, not all rotations listed above are guaranteed.

Interns should strive to achieve a balance of therapy and assessment experiences. Therefore, each Intern may have the option of carrying additional outpatient psychotherapy cases if their major rotations do not include much therapy exposure, or to pursue additional assessment cases if their major rotations are primarily therapy. These additional experiences will be developed as needed through collaboration with the Intern and their supervisors.

Each Intern will be expected to successfully demonstrate competency in comprehensive assessment. Interns must complete a minimum of two comprehensive assessments per major rotation -- for 4 total comprehensive assessments. Each assessment must be rated as satisfactory by the supervising psychologist in order to meet this criterion. Comprehensive assessments include personality, cognitive, and/or psychiatric assessment. This evaluation will include a complete psychosocial diagnostic evaluation, including a variety of psychometric instruments.

Interns should expect to receive training in both individual and group psychotherapy. Interns may have the opportunity to co-lead certain groups with staff from a variety of disciplines, including social work, nursing, psychiatry, and pharmacy. In addition to therapy groups, Interns may also have the opportunity to participate in a number of psychoeducational groups. Individual therapy experiences are available on all rotations.

Interns will be expected to become active members of interprofessional treatment teams on most rotations. They will attend staff meetings and collaborate on treatment teams with professionals from a variety of disciplines. For example, Interns would receive opportunities on the Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program to partner with a multidisciplinary treatment team (physician, clinical pharmacist, psychologists, social worker, chaplain, recreational therapist, nursing staff) to identify and address goals of rehabilitation, recovery, health maintenance, improved quality of life, and community integration. It is expected that Interns’ involvement on multidisciplinary teams will transition from initially being a consumer of interdisciplinary information to that of active consultant to other disciplines in regard to the mental health components of Veterans’ care.

Training Rotations

Below are descriptions of the rotations currently available for psychology interns at the Chillicothe VAMC. The rotations are divided into Major and Minor rotations.

MAJOR ROTATIONS

Acute Psychiatry/Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (PRRTP)

Supervisors: Beth Gensner, Psy.D.

Interns assigned to this rotation will receive training opportunities on the acute psychiatric unit and PRRTP (a 21-day psychosocial program), both co-ed units with 14 and 40 beds, respectively. Interns will develop foundational competencies in assessment and intervention of a wide range of psychopathology within the context of a multidisciplinary team. There are ample opportunities to assess risk of suicide and homicide, to provide diagnostic clarification, to offer input to the multidisciplinary team regarding readiness for discharge and treatment recommendations, and to initiate brief psychotherapy with Veterans participating in inpatient/residential treatment. Interns will have an opportunity to treat Veterans as they transition from the acute psychiatric unit to a less restrictive hospital environment. This is a unique training opportunity and challenges interns to adjust their assessment and intervention goals across these different treatment environments. Psychometric testing is utilized as needed in order to effectively address consult requests. Interns will engage in individual and group therapy on both units. Interns will have an opportunity to develop/facilitate a group (psychoeducational and/or process-oriented) of their choosing on one of the units as well. The primary emphasis of this rotation will draw from recovery-oriented (i.e., strengths-based) approaches to case conceptualization, intervention, and treatment planning. While supervised clinical experiences will be rooted in the recovery model, interns will be challenged to continue to refine their own interests and theoretical orientation.

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT) Supervisors:

Kamara McGill, Ph.D. & J. Sean McKay, Ph.D. CPT Consultant: Carrie Robinson, Ph.D.



The PTSD Clinical Team is an outpatient clinic that treats Veterans from various eras of service with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder resulting from both military and non-military traumas (i.e., military sexual trauma, combat trauma, training accidents, childhood trauma) with empirically supported treatments. Interns have opportunities to perform assessments and conduct group and individual therapies for the treatment of PTSD and attend PCT team meetings. The PCT clinic offers the following trauma-focused psychotherapies for treatment of PTSD: cognitive processing therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, prolonged exposure therapy, and written exposure therapy. In addition, cognitive behavioral therapy for nightmares, cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, and moving forward: a problem-solving therapy are commonly provided. Interns will have the opportunity to learn about and receive training in PTSD models of accelerated service delivery (MASD). We also provide education about PTSD to Veterans and their partners/families as needed. Opportunities selected for interns will be guided by their interests and the clinical care being offered at the time of the rotation.

Given that much of the client population lives in more rural and remote areas, Interns will learn how to best deal with the factors unique to this population, such as increased isolation and trust issues and decreased socialization opportunities.



Telehealth is utilized within the clinic to meet the needs of those who cannot attend appointments in person. Interns in PCT clinic are trained on telehealth equipment at the start of the rotation so that they may offer this to all Veterans who live within the state. All PCT clinic staff and interns are expected to be telehealth-ready, and therefore, offices are set up with cameras to accommodate telehealth visits. When unexpected or emergent situations arise, the clinic shifts from in-person to telehealth appointments to meet Veteran needs.

Primary Care Mental Health Integration – (PCMHI)

Supervisors: Jennifer Lemkuil, Ph.D. & Randall Wenker, Psy.D.



This rotation provides learning experiences from two different departments. The amount of time allotted to each will depend on a combination of intern interest, internship program requirements, and Veteran demand. Although, this rotation tries to prioritize the interns’ interests, PCMHI can be difficult to obtain the required hours due to 30-minute sessions, inconsistent demand for open access, and being limited to only brief intakes and therefore, it is necessary to include both PCMHI and health psychology even if the intern’s primary interest is in PCMHI.



PCMHI works with the Primary Care Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) to provide treatment in the Primary Care setting. A main function of the PCMHI team is to provide impromptu consultation for the PACT, often in the form of “warm handoffs”. We most commonly address depression, anxiety, PTSD, substance use, insomnia, suicidal ideation, relationship concerns, grief, and treatment adherence issues. An intern in PCMHI will spend most of their time conducting warm hand offs, doing brief scheduled intakes, and doing 30- minute psychotherapy sessions for presenting issues in the mild to moderate severity range.



There is a maximum of six to eight sessions per episode of care but four to six is more typical. These limits are necessary to ensure ample open access time that allows us to function as an integrated component of the PACT, as opposed to simply being a traditional mental health clinic that happens to be in Primary Care. Interns can also elect to design and do a group in PCMHI. Currently, there are no existing groups to join. Dr. Lemkuil is trained in several brief, evidence-based psychotherapies (EBPs) that may be possible for the intern to learn. Of course, treatment choices are driven by Veteran demand so there are no guarantees that any particular EBP will be available. EBPs include Brief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Headache Disease, My Brief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression, and Brief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain. In addition, learning the VA sanctioned telehealth system is a requirement for the rotation as more than half of the Veterans in this department elect to complete therapy without presenting to the physical clinic Interns will work with Veterans from a wide variety of SES, educational, vocational, and other experiential backgrounds. We welcome the opportunity for you to join the PCMHI team!

Psychosocial Rehabilitation



Supervisors: Jaclyn Hillis, Psy.D. & Nathan Bidlack, Psy.D., ABPP



The Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC) locally named the Veteran’s Transition and Empowerment Center (VTEC), provides a unique opportunity to work with Veterans diagnosed with a Severe Mental Illness (SMI). Criteria for the program include a SMI diagnosis, such as Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, and severe PTSD, and a Global Assessment of Functioning (GAF) score under 50. VTEC is a supportive outpatient recovery center that is rooted in the recovery model. There are several groups offered throughout the day, including Illness Management and Recovery and Social Skills Training, an evidence-based treatment for SMI. Each Veteran is assigned a Recovery Coach that serves as their primary contact person within the program. The Recovery Coach works with the Veteran to identify individual recovery goals to help the person improve their overall quality of life. VTEC also emphasizes community integration and assists Veterans with identifying and participating in meaningful roles within the community based on individual preference. Veterans who are enrolled in VTEC learn the fundamental principles of psychiatric rehabilitation with an emphasis on developing and achieving individual recovery goals, improved psychosocial functioning, and greater integration in their communities of choice. The VTEC staff work with Veterans to instill hope and utilize strengths to recover from psychiatric problems. Interns involved with this rotation will learn the basic principles of psychosocial rehabilitation, and have the opportunity to complete biopsychosocial assessments, facilitate group psychotherapy, and individual psychotherapy. Interns will be able to learn about the evidenced-based practices for the SMI population, including Social Skills Training, Illness Management and Recovery, and Peer Support. They will also have the opportunity to design their own groups based on Veteran needs and approval from the VTEC team.



When unexpected or emergent situations arise, the clinic shifts from in person to telehealth appointments to meet Veteran needs. All VTEC clinic staff and interns are expected to be telehealth ready and therefore offices are set up with cameras to accommodate telehealth visits. Interns in the VTEC clinic are trained on telehealth equipment at the start of the rotation so that they may offer this to all Veterans who live within the state. Individual appointments, including individual therapy, recovery coach sessions, and assessments, could be completed via in-person, telephone, or VA Video Connect, depending on current facility guidelines and clinical need.



MINOR ROTATIONS

Interns will typically spend one day each week working in their minor rotation.

Athens Outpatient Clinic

Supervisor: Stephen Owens, Ph.D., ABPP



As an extension of the Chillicothe VAMC, the Athens Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) provides medical and mental health care to approximately 2000 Veterans. Most of the Veterans served in the Athens clinic reside in rural communities; many of the communities are among the poorest in the state. Mental health services are provided in the context of a primary care clinic; multidisciplinary collaboration occurs regularly. The Athens CBOC mental health team consists of a psychiatrist, psychologist, and social worker. This rotation is a general outpatient psychotherapy training opportunity that includes training in evidence-based treatments for posttraumatic stress disorder and cognitive behavioral interventions for a wide range of presenting problems. Opportunities will also allow for trainees to complete thorough suicide assessments and create safety plans for Veterans who are suicidal but do not require hospitalization. All neuropsychological examinations are completed in Chillicothe, but CBOC trainees will administer the RBANS and mental status examinations.

Mental health services are routinely delivered both at the CBOC and via telehealth with the use of VA Video Connect (VVC). All CBOC staff and interns are expected to be telehealth ready and therefore offices are set up with cameras to accommodate telehealth visits. Interns at the CBOC are trained on telehealth equipment at the start of the rotation so that they may offer this to all Veterans who live within the state. When unexpected or emergent situations arise, the clinic increases or shifts from in person to VVC appointments to meet Veteran needs.

Pain Psychology

Supervisor: Jennie Edwards, Psy.D.



Interns will participate as integrated members of our multidisciplinary pain management team working together to treat chronic pain conditions from a biopsychosocial

perspective. Chronic pain can be an extremely disabling condition, and one for which traditional medical interventions are sorely limited. Cognitive, behavioral, and emotional factors are linked with chronic pain in a self-perpetuating cycle. For that reason, psychology plays a prominent role. Interns will be involved in assessment of complex chronic pain from a biopsychosocial perspective, gaining an understanding of related factors such as neuroplasticity and comorbidities such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, interpersonal stressors, and substance use disorders. Interns will gain experience in individual and group treatments for chronic pain, with a special emphasis



in evidence-based therapies (CBT and possibly Motivational Interviewing). For the most part, such interventions are structured and time-limited. In treating chronic pain, common areas of focus include behavioral activation, pacing of activity, healthy lifestyle choices, cognitive restructuring, stress management, and relaxation and mindfulness skills. The Interdisciplinary Integrative Pain Care Team is a consultative team that consists of professionals from a number of different disciplines within primary care and the pain clinic. This team meets in clinic weekly to assess and make recommendations for intractable and complex cases from primary care providers, as well as meeting administratively to plan coordinated treatment across the VAMC. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in IIPCT at a number of levels, based on experience and comfort level. Depending on current needs, interns might also have the opportunity to participate in projects such as staff education, designing patient education material, and development and implementation of new programming.



Outpatient Video Telehealth

Supervisor: Michelle Sharp, Ph.D.



Video Telehealth is a means to provide care to veterans via video conferencing when the Veteran and provider are at different locations and allows the ability to see and hear one another in real time, even when in different cities. Clinicians use video conferencing to provide mental health care to veterans in other VA locations and to Veteran's homes. Interns will work from the main Chillicothe VAMC campus. Supervision will be provided via videoconference technology with a psychologist who can join video sessions at any time. Interns will also have a backup supervisor co-located in Chillicothe. Interns interested in this rotation should have comfort or a desire to receive tele-supervision. Trainees on this rotation should be comfortable proactively reaching out to supervisors, problem-solving technology issues, and view organization and planning as a strength. Treatment experiences include working with Veterans with a wide array of issues, typical of an outpatient clinic, with the possibility to cater types of cases based on the intern’s interests.



Most common referral concerns include depression, anxiety, anger, grief, and trauma. Clinical experiences are expected to include initial intakes (for experience in differential diagnosis and structuring an interview to obtain pertinent historical information) as well as goal-oriented psychotherapy. Interns on this rotation will accept assessment and psychotherapy referrals primarily from the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), with the expectation that veterans would be seen via video. Referrals from the Wellness and Recovery Center (WRC) may be considered as well to cater to types of cases based on Intern interest and/or desire to see some veterans in person.

Supervision



As described in VHA Handbook 1400.04 (Supervision of Associated Health Trainees), supervision of psychology interns is provided by licensed psychologists who also are privileged providers within the VAMC medical staff organization (professional staff). To a limited degree, qualified practitioners of other disciplines within the medical center may provide supervision to psychology interns. The amount and type of supervision provided by a licensed psychologist must fulfill the requirements set forth by the Standards of Accreditation of the APA Commission on Accreditation. For example, a minimum of four hours of supervision must be provided weekly for interns, of which three hours must be regularly scheduled individual supervision.



Each week, Interns can expect to receive at least 3 hours of individual supervision (2 hours per major, and 1 hour per minor rotation), and at least 1 hour of group supervision, at regularly scheduled times. Interns who opt for Cognitive Processing Therapy training will receive an additional 1 hour per week of group consultation. Interns will also find that supervisors are readily available for informal consultation, so actual supervisory hours will exceed minimum requirements most weeks. Supervisors are immediately accessible during times of emergency, and Interns are expected to seek supervision as soon as a crisis becomes apparent. Interns can expect that supervisors will alert them to an alternative supervisor if the primary supervisor will be inaccessible for a period of time. Style and modes of supervision vary. Video and audio recordings, observation, role-plays, process notes, and co-therapy are among the tools used to aid in supervision. Interns receive supervision on their clinical work and reports, their case presentations in team meetings and seminars, their consultative/supervisory work, and their overall professional conduct. Interns should expect to be assigned readings and literature reviews as part of their supervision.

All work performed by psychology interns must be supervised. Interns must always be aware of who their supervisor is at any time they are on site. Generally, this will be consistent throughout the year. When a supervisor takes leave, they should notify their interns of the person who will be ‘covering’. No clinical work is to be done after hours as there will be no covering psychologist available (this includes phone calls to patients). Finally, in addition to discussing psychotherapy cases, interns must have all consultation reports and progress notes co-signed by a staff psychologist.

Interns may also be provided with “vertical supervision”. Vertical Supervision is supervision provided by an unlicensed psychologist. The unlicensed supervisor must be supervised by a licensed psychologist regarding the supervision of the intern. In all cases, it is ultimately the licensed and privileged supervisor who retains clinical, ethical, and legal responsibility for all supervision and patient care provided by interns. Vertical supervision by more senior psychologist trainees increases the proficiency of unlicensed psychologists developing in the area of supervision and also benefits the intern through the addition of multiple perspectives and additional oversight. Such vertical supervision does not replace the required minimum supervision provided directly to the intern by a licensed practitioner and at no time will be considered a substitute for this requirement.

Didactics



Interns will participate in a series of didactic presentations offered on a weekly basis throughout the year. Taught by staff and consultants, these seminars will be designed to educate interns about current developments in clinical practice, research, and theory. They will consist of both general and specialized clinical topics that focus on development of clinical knowledge and skills in assessment, psychotherapy, and consultation (e.g., differential diagnosis, evidence-based treatment for PTSD, risk assessment, and homelessness), as well as issues related to the professional practice of psychology (e.g., diversity topics, journal club, cultural competence, ethics, rural health). Some seminars will be presented in a series format in order to provide more comprehensive exposure to topics. Interns will also periodically attend didactics held in conjunction with other training disciplines at the facility such as clinical pharmacy, psychiatry, and/or social work. Intern input during the year will permit additional timely topics as training needs emerge. Interns will also attend relevant presentations offered by other services and treatment units such as Grand Rounds. Interns will also have the opportunity to participate in monthly teleconferences offered by the VA (e.g., PTSD, TBI, MST).

Interns also participate and present in a monthly journal club, case presentations, several didactic presentations, and on occasion, interns present to audiences outside of the Chillicothe VA.

Tele-supervision and Telework Opportunities



Tele supervision: The Chillicothe VAMC psychology internship program has been granted a waiver from the VA Office of Academic Affiliations to enable the use of tele supervision. Tele supervision will only be utilized for those rotations in which it is deemed to fulfill the level of oversight needed, provides a high-quality training experience for the trainee, and does not detract from the fulfillment of clinical care duties or upholding learning needs of the trainee. Consistent with APA policy, all interns will receive at least 50% of in-person supervision. Not all trainees are going to be appropriate for tele-supervision. Our program applies for this waiver yearly from the VA national office, and the use of tele supervision is dependent on this yearly approval.



Profession-Wide Competencies



Our program is organized with the goal of producing graduates with the knowledge and skills necessary to assume a number of different roles as professional psychologists. Subsumed under this overarching goal are the following nine Profession-Wide Competencies, each of which has several specific aims and observable skills.

1. Research: At the completion of training, interns will be competent in Strategies of Scholarly Inquiry.

Aims for Competency 1: Our Psychology Internship program will:

1. Train clinicians who recognize the importance of empirically supported practice.

2. Train clinicians who incorporate empirical evidence related to treatment into practice.

3. Train clinicians who are skilled at exploring, evaluating, and referencing clinical research.

Observable skills for Competency 1:

1. Is able to effectively summarize relevant literature in journal clubs and professional talks.

2. Completes scholarly activities of professional quality in local or national outlets (e.g., seminar presentations, professional conferences).

3. Is knowledgeable about several empirically supported methods or tools for measuring clinical progress and outcomes and can administer, interpret, and appropriately utilize them to inform initial and ongoing treatment planning.

2. Ethical and Legal Standards: At the completion of training, interns will be competent in Ethical and legal practices.



Aims for Competency 2: Our psychology Internship program will:

1. Train providers whose practice is consistent with current APA ethics code.

2. Train providers whose practice is consistent with VA policies and standards.

3. Train providers whose practice is consistent with current standards of Legal Practice as it relates to the provision of psychological services in Ohio.

Observable skills for Competency 2:

1. Performs informed consent and explains limits of confidentiality.

2. Demonstrates awareness of and adherence to APA ethics related to:

a) Assessment and diagnosis.

b) Consultation.

c) Supervision.

d) Research.

e) Behavioral standards.

3. Demonstrates awareness of and adherence to VA policies and standards related to:

a) Assessment and diagnosis.

b) Supervision.

c) Behavioral standards.

4. Demonstrates awareness of and adherence to Ohio state laws that Laws and Rules Governing the Practice of Psychology:

a) Assessment and diagnosis.

b) Supervision.

c) Behavioral standards.

3. Individual and Cultural diversity: At the completion of training, interns will be competent in Cultural and Individual Diversity.

Aims for Competency 3: Our Psychology Internship program will:

1. Train clinicians who incorporate an understanding of issues of diversity into their practices.

2. Train clinicians that are competent to work with Veteran populations.

3. Train clinicians that are competent to work with rural populations.

Observable skills for Competency 3:

1. Is sensitive to issues of diversity when conducting assessments, during interpretation, and when providing feedback.

2. Demonstrates awareness of issues of diversity in research.

3. Is sensitive to issues of diversity when providing group/individual psychotherapy.

4. Is sensitive to issues of diversity in clinical consultations.

5. Is sensitive to issues of diversity in supervision.

6. Is sensitive to issues of diversity in case conceptualization.

4. Professional Values, attitudes, and behaviors: At the completion of training, interns will be competent in demonstrating a Professional Demeanor.



Aims for Competency 4: Our Psychology Internship program will:

1. Train clinicians who treat others with respect.

2. Train clinicians who exhibit professionalism in their work relationships.

3. Train clinicians who exhibit consistent responsibility and dependability at work.

Observable skills for Competency 4:

1. Presents a professional appearance and demeanor.

2. Shows a positive professional attitude towards assignment.

3. Takes on responsibilities appropriately.

4. Exhibits dependability.

5. Shows good judgment.

6. Demonstrates timeliness of written material.

7. Demonstrates self-direction in work.

5. Communication and interpersonal skill: At the completion of training, interns will be competent in demonstrating effective and professional communication and interpersonal skill.

Aims for Competency 5: Our Psychology Internship program will:

1. Train clinicians who communicate clearly and effectively.

2. Train clinicians who have effective interpersonal skill.

Observable skills for Competency 5:

1. Develops good relationships with other professionals.

2. Develops good relationships with peers.

3. Develops good relationships with patients.

4. Demonstrates clear and direct oral presentation.

5. Demonstrates clear and direct written presentation.

6. Assessment: At the completion of training, Interns will be competent in Theories and Methods of Assessment and Diagnosis.

Aims for Competency 6: Our Psychology Internship program will:

1. Train clinicians who are competent at using the clinical interview as an assessment tool.

2. Train clinicians who are competent in the administration and interpretation of psychological testing measures.

3. Train clinicians who are competent in the administration and interpretation of personality assessment measures.

4. Train clinicians who are competent in integrating interview and assessment findings into diagnosis and treatment recommendations.

5. Train clinicians who incorporate empirical evidence related to assessment into practice.

6. Train clinicians who are effective in providing accurate feedback to clients.

Observable skills for Competency 6:

1. Demonstrates diagnostic interviewing skills including the capacity to make a differential diagnosis.

2. Selects appropriate assessment/evaluation tools.

3. Administers measures appropriately.

4. Accurately and thoroughly interprets psychological tests and evaluation data.

5. Reviews and integrates medical record information into interpretation, diagnosis, recommendations.

6. Writes integrated assessment reports.

7. Integrates relevant scientific literature into interpretation/impression.

7. Intervention: At the completion of training, Interns will be competent in Theories and Methods of Effective Intervention.

Aims for Competency 7: Our Psychology Internship program will:

1. Train clinicians who are competent at case conceptualization.

2. Train clinicians who are competent at risk assessment.

3. Train clinicians who are competent at developing and implementing treatment plans.

4. Train clinicians who are competent at individual psychotherapy.

5. Train clinicians who are competent at group psychotherapy.

6. Train clinicians who adhere to evidence based standardized protocols when available and relevant.

Observable skills for Competency 7:

1. Integrates bio/psycho/social data from patient, medical record, and knowledgeable informants into case conceptualization.

2. Performs risk assessments consistent with standards of practice.

3. Establishes and documents goal of treatment interventions or consultation (i.e., treatment plans).

4. Develops and maintains a good working relationship with patients.

5. Uses appropriate interventions.

6. Effectively applies empirically supported treatments within clinical work.

7. Demonstrates a working understanding of process issues in clinical work.

8. Effectively accomplishes termination of therapy.

9. Maintains professional boundaries.

10. Manages caseload well.

8. Supervision. At the completion of training, interns will be competent in Theories and/or Methods of Supervision.

Aims for Competency 8: Our Psychology Internship program will:

1. Train clinicians who are knowledgeable of supervision practices.

2. Train clinicians who are skilled at explaining psychology principles.

3. Train clinicians who are skilled in guiding less seasoned professionals in developing clinical skills and professional identity.

Observable skills for Competency 8:



1. Effectively works with other treatment providers whom they are providing consultation.

2. Establishes clear goals, objectives, and agendas for supervision.

3. Seeks consultation as needed to guide teaching and supervision.

4. Responds professionally and effectively to feedback from supervisors.

9. Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills. At the completion of training, Interns will be competent in Theories and/or Methods of Consultation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Aims for Competency 9: Our Psychology Internship program will:

1. Train clinicians who are skilled at consultation with a variety of allied health professionals.

2. Train clinicians who communicate effectively about psychological principles with other allied health professions.

3. Train clinicians who collaborate respectfully in interdisciplinary treatment planning.

4. Train clinicians who have effective presentation skills to address diverse audiences.

Observable skills for Competency 9:

1. Develops and maintains a good working relationship with the parties involved in consultation efforts.

2. Effectively works with other treatment providers.

3. Demonstrates confidence in relaying information to members of other disciplines.

4. Seeks consultation as needed to guide teaching, consultation, and presentations.

Requirements for Completion

It is expected that upon completion of the program, all interns will demonstrate competence in the following nine Profession-Wide Competencies:

A. Research

B. Ethical and Legal Standards

C. Individual and Cultural diversity

D. Professional Values, attitudes, and behaviors

E. Communication and interpersonal skills

F. Assessment

G. Intervention

H. Supervision

I. Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills

At the beginning of the training year, each intern receives a Psychology Intern Handbook that specifies the required competency elements within each domain, along with the expected levels of performance for an intern at the end of each quarter. The intern is rated on a quarterly basis by each of their rotation supervisors on all competency elements that apply to their major and minor rotations. Review of clinical documentation, input from training committee members, evaluations from case presentations, journal club presentations, and didactic presentations; audio/video recording may also be reviewed as a part of the evaluation of each intern’s skills.





Facility and Training Resources



All interns are provided with office space and secure networked computers necessary for patient care and administrative responsibilities. They have access to the VA Medical Library services, such as entire text databases like EBSCO Host, as well as the VA intranet and internet resources for clinical work and research.

Administrative Policies and Procedures



The Chillicothe VAMC's policy on Authorized Leave is consistent with the national standard.

Holidays and Leave: Interns receive the 11 annual federal holidays. In addition, interns accrue 4 hours of sick leave and 4 hours of annual leave for each full two-week pay period as an intern, for a total of 104 hours of each during the year.

Parental Leave: If parental leave is necessary during the internship year, the internship training directors will work with the intern to formulate a written plan to achieve the following goals: 1) Allow appropriate parental leave time, 2) Allows the Intern to meet the 2080 internship hours and all program competencies, and 3) Comply with state, federal, and VA standards regarding parental leave. Communicating the need for anticipated parental leave in a reasonable time frame will aid in developing an adjusted training plan that accommodates the parental leave.

Parental leave begins with the intern using all their accrued paid sick leave and then annual leave. Next, the intern will typically go on Leave Without Pay (LWOP) status until they are able to resume their training activities. In cases of LWOP, the Training Director will consult with the Office of Academic Affiliation (OAA) and the Chillicothe VA Fiscal Office to coordinate how to adjust stipend-related funds if the internship year consequently extends beyond the federal fiscal year. Typically, during LWOP status the VA will continue to pay the VA portion of health and life insurance benefits. When the Intern returns to duty, they will resume receiving pay, but they will need to pay for their portion of health and life insurance expenses for the period of training that extends beyond their original completion date.

Due Process: All trainees are afforded the right to due process in matters of problematic behavior and grievances. A due process document is distributed to every Intern during orientation and reviewed with them subsequently. A copy of our due process policy is available on request.

Privacy policy: We collect no personal information from you when you visit our Website.

Self-Disclosure: We do not require interns to disclose personal information to their clinical supervisors except in cases where personal issues may be adversely affecting an Intern's performance and such information is necessary to address these difficulties.





Training Staff

Justine Baldwin, Psy.D. (clinical); American School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University, Washington DC, 2016. Completed an APA-accredited postdoctoral fellowship at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Assignment: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT) Clinic Coordinator. Theoretical orientation: Cognitive Behavioral. Clinical interests: assessment and treatment of PTSD, moral injury, substance use disorders, and resiliency. I have completed training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, Written Exposure Therapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia. I enjoy spending my time with my family, eating good food, and checking out local metro and state parks.

Nathan Bidlack, Psy.D. (clinical), CPRP, ABPP (clinical psychology); Wright State University School of Professional Psychology, 2009. Assignment: Psychology Program Manager, Veteran’s Transition and Empowerment Center (VTEC). Theoretical orientation: Existential and cognitive. Clinical Interests: Recovery from trauma and serious mental illness. Teaching and supervision interests: Recovery-based care for SMI, group and individual psychotherapy for SMI, psychosocial rehabilitation. Professional organizations: Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (PRA), Dayton Area Psychological Association. University Appointment: Wright State University School of Professional Psychology (Clinical Assistant Professor). Also: I have completed the VA training and consultation in Social Skills Training for Severe Mental Illness, Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, and Motivational Interviewing. In my spare time, I practice tae kwon do, play video games, drag my family to major league ballparks across the country, and cheer on my beloved Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Bengals.

Margaret DeHoff, Psy.D. (clinical); Indiana State University, 2010. Assignment: Acute Psychiatry/Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (PRRTP). Theoretical orientation: Integrative (Interpersonal & CBT). Clinical interests: personality disorders, trauma, dissociation, anxiety, interpersonal functioning. Teaching and supervision interests: interpersonal therapy, personality assessment, dynamics of process groups, dissociative disorders, suicide risk assessment. Professional organizations: Ohio Psychological Association. I have VA certifications in Social Skills Training, Behavioral Family Therapy, Prolonged Exposure Therapy, and Motivational Interviewing. I teach psychology classes at Ohio University. I spend as much time as I can with my family, playing piano, learning yoga, and reading sci-fi/fantasy. I am a tea enthusiast and routinely prioritize an afternoon tea.

Jennie Edwards, Psy.D. (clinical); Eastern Kentucky University, 2020. Completed internship and postdoctoral fellowship at University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler, Texas.

Assignment: Lancaster CBOC outpatient rotation. Theoretical orientation: Cognitive Behavioral. Clinical interests: women’s mental health, chronic pain/health-related issues, rural mental health, PTSD. Teaching and supervision interests: interventions for individuals living in rural populations, women’s mental health. I have completed the VA training and consultation in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia and have graduate level training in Cognitive Processing Therapy. Professional organizations: Ohio Psychological Association. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my dog, reading, and going to thrift/antique stores and flea markets.



Beth Gensner, Psy.D. (clinical); Spalding University, 2007; Internship: Ancora State Psychiatric Hospital, Rutgers Univ. at Camden (NJ). Assignment: Acute Psychiatry/Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (PRRTP). Theoretical orientation: Relational- cultural, strengths-based, recovery-focused. Clinical interests: Severe mental illness, multicultural populations, and suicide/violence prevention. Teaching and supervision interests: recovery, positive psychology, effective interventions with individuals diagnosed with a severe/persistent mental illness, risk assessment, and topics pertaining to human diversity. I have completed the VA training and consultation in Social Skills Training (SST) for Serious Mental Illness. Contingent position with OhioHealth completing assessments in the emergency department. I am a Columbus, OH native and currently live in Grove City. I spend my free time with my two children, riding my scooter, and also enjoy weightlifting.

Jaclyn Hillis, Psy.D. (clinical); University of Indianapolis, 2015. Completed APA-accredited postdoctoral residency at Louis Stokes Cleveland DVAMC. Assignment: Veteran’s Transition and Empowerment Center (VTEC). Theoretical orientation: Metacognitive Reflection & Insight Therapy (MERIT). Clinical interests: schizophrenia spectrum disorders, motivational interviewing. Teaching and supervision interests: case conceptualization, countertransference.

Also: I have completed the VA training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD. Professional Organizations: Ohio Psychological Association. Interests include spending time with loved ones and playing tennis.

Jennifer Lemkuil, Ph.D. (counseling); University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, 2007. Assignment: PCMHI Psychologist. Theoretical orientation: Cognitive Behavioral. Clinical interests: PTSD, women’s mental health, military sexual trauma. Teaching and supervision interests: PTSD, women's mental health, military sexual trauma, and Trauma Informed Care. I have completed VA training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Headache Disease, Brief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression, Brief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia. I have two boys- 16 and 13. I love to read and spend time with my family.

Kamara McGill, Ph.D. (clinical); Washington University, 2005. Assignment: Substance Abuse Treatment Program and Posttraumatic Stress Disorders Treatment Clinic. Theoretical orientation: Cognitive Behavioral. Clinical interests: Health psychology, PTSD, substance use disorders.

Teaching and supervision interests: PTSD, SUD. I have completed VA training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia, Written Exposure Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders, and Problem Solving Therapy.

Sean McKay, Ph.D. (clinical). Northern Illinois University, 1998. Completed APA- accredited internship at Hines VA Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Previous clinical experiences have included hospital settings, community mental health, private practice, and embedded behavioral health for military special operations. Assignment: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT). Theoretical orientation: Cognitive Behavioral. Clinical Interests: PTSD, anxiety/depression, resiliency, mindfulness. Teaching and supervision interests mirror clinical

interests. VA training and consultation completed in Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBTN). Transplanted to Chillicothe from the Southeast (my home) with my wife and youngest son in 2022, having spent 15 years in the upper Midwest as well. I am an avid sports and movie fan, enjoy hiking, rucking, and podcasting, and am also active in the local community orchestra.

Stephen J. Owens, Ph.D. (clinical), ABPP (clinical psychology); Purdue University, 2000. Assignment: Co-Training Director and Athens CBOC. Theoretical orientation: Cognitive Behavioral. Clinical interests: PTSD, geropsychology, evidence-based treatments. Professional organizations: American Psychological Association (div: 12(2), 18, 20, 56), Ohio Psychological Association. University Appointments: Ohio University (Adjunct). I have completed the VA training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure for PTSD, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia. My family and I have lived in Athens for 20+ years and enjoy spending time outdoors. In my personal time, I enjoy restoring and driving classic cars/trucks, playing banjo, and woodworking.

Adam Pruitt, Psy.D. (clinical); Eastern Kentucky University, 2020. Assignment: Neuropsychology Service. Theoretical orientation/Assessment approach: Eclectic (Cognitive Behavioral, Hypothesis Testing, Process Approach). Clinical interests: dementia, stroke, Parkinson’s/Lewy Body Disease. Teaching and supervision interests: report writing, case conceptualization. In my free time you can find me kayaking, fishing, playing videogames, or reading (usually sci-fi/fantasy with some occasional horror thrown in).

Eric T. Reinhart, Psy.D. (clinical); Wright State University – School of Professional Psychology, 2016. Assignment: Workplace Violence Prevention Program (WVPP) Manager & Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behavior (PMDB) Coordinator. Theoretical orientation: Assimilative - Behavioral/Multicultural. Clinical interests: Workplace violence and risk assessment, police and public safety evaluation, health psychology & behavioral medicine, mindfulness, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), prevention and treatment of burnout, holistic models of treatment, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Teaching and supervision interests: Same as clinical interests. I have completed the VA training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Motivational Interviewing, Prolonged Exposure in Primary Care, and Problem-Solving Training in Primary Care. My family and I have lived in the Columbus area for 23 years and enjoy spending time together, whether that be outdoors, binge watching our favorite TV shows, or playing Minecraft. In my personal time I enjoy participating in the Scouting program with my children, the study of martial arts, vegetable gardening, reading, and improving my functional fitness.

Carrie Robinson, Ph.D. (counseling); The Ohio State University, 2007. Assignment: Outpatient Division Manager and Specialty Services Coordinator – Mental Health Integrated Clinical Community, to include Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT), Neuropsychology, & Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI). Theoretical orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral. Clinical interests: Evidence-based treatments, PTSD. Teaching and supervision interests: Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia. Professional organizations: Ohio Psychological Association, National Register of Health Service Providers in Psychology, Association of VA Psychologist Leaders. Also: VISN 10 Regional Cognitive Processing Therapy Trainer and Consultant, Evidence-based Psychotherapy Coordinator. I have completed the VA training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia. I have been working at the Chillicothe VA since 2007. I live in Pickerington, Ohio, and have three adult children. I was formerly a veterinarian and co-owned a small animal practice until 2001.

Michelle Sharp, Ph.D. (clinical); Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, 1997. Assignment: Marietta and Cambridge CBOCs. Theoretical orientation: Eclectic (ACT; Cognitive; Interpersonal). Clinical interests: Evidence-based treatments, PTSD, Depression. Teaching and supervision interests: Supervision, Evidence Based therapies, PTSD. I have completed the VA training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Depression, Interpersonal Therapy for Depression, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for chronic pain, Prolonged Grief Disorder Therapy and Skills Training in Affect and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR). I transferred to Chillicothe VA in October 2021 from John D Dingell VA in Detroit MI. I was at the Detroit VA since 2007 and initially worked a couple years with OEF/OIF services, then in the PTSD program, serving as coordinator for several years. I now live in Harbor Beach, Michigan and have an adult daughter. I enjoy reading, nature walks and watching freighters on Lake Huron out my window as well as the antics of my cats inside.

Robert L. Taylor, Ph.D. (clinical), Bowling Green State University, 1998. Dr. Taylor currently serves as the Associate Medical Center Director at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. Previously he served as the Mental Health Integrated Community of Care Manager and Chief Psychologist for 17 years. Prior to becoming a manager, he served as a Staff Psychologist primarily in inpatient and residential programs. His first VA experience in VA was as a Psychology Intern at the Lexington, Kentucky VA. Dr Taylor holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a Master’s in Clinical Psychology from Mississippi State University, and a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Bowling Green State University. He taught psychology courses at Ohio University, Chillicothe between 1998 and 2023. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Dr. Taylor has lived in Ohio since 1997. He has been married for 38 years and has two adult children.

Christopher Thomas, Pharm.D.; Butler University, 2000. Assignment: Director of Clinical Pharmacy PGY-1 and PGY-2 Psychiatry Residency Programs. University Appointments: Adjunct Clinical Professor of Pharmacology at Ohio University College of Osteopathic medicine.

Traci L. Turner, PharmD, BCPP; Midwestern University – Chicago College of Pharmacy, 2012. Residency: Chillicothe VA Medical Center, 2012-2014. Assignment: Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP). Clinical interests: substance use disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the role of psychedelics in treating mental health disorders. Professional organizations: American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists. I am a Chicago, IL native but have now planted roots in Ohio. In my free time, I enjoy exploring with my husband and daughter (my little bestie!), reading, photo journaling, and trying new restaurants.

Randall B. Wenker, Psy.D. (clinical), Wright State University School of Professional Psychology, 1998. Assignment: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), EAP Coordinator. Theoretical orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral & Interpersonal. Clinical interests: Assessment, individual and group psychotherapy. Teaching and supervision interests: Didactic, supervision practicum, intern, post-doctoral students. Professional organizations: APA. I have completed VA training and consultation in ACT, CBT-I, IBCT, CPT. Father of two daughters. Owner/operator organic dairy farm. Other interests/pursuits: Health/nutrition/fitness, gardening, meditation/spirituality.

Brooke Wright, Psy.D. (clinical); Wright State University School of Professional Psychology, 2007. Assignment: Domiciliary. Theoretical orientation: Eclectic (Self-Psychology, Cognitive, Interpersonal). Clinical interests: treatment of trauma (combat trauma, adult and childhood sexual trauma), stress management, identity development and development of the self. Teaching and supervision interests: veteran trauma, secondary trauma, stress management/relaxation techniques, self-care. Professional organizations: Ohio Psychological Association. I have completed the VA training and consultation in Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia, and Moving Forward: Problem-Solving Therapy. Recreational interests include culinary arts, traveling, plants/landscaping/gardening, and creative arts (painting, ceramics/pottery).

