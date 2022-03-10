VA Optometry Resident Virtual Posters
Optometry Residents
Chronic Central Serous Chorioretinopathy with Acquired Vitelliform Lesion Masquerading as Exudative AMD - Eric Viloria (PDF)
5-25-2021 Atypical Presentation of Charles Bonnet Syndrome in the Presence of Visual Neglect after Stroke - Emily Guo (PDF)
5-25-2021 Left Homonymous Visual Field Loss Secondary to Pituitary Epidermoid Cyst - Andrea Moseman (PDF)
5-25-2021 Shock Induced Anterior Ishemic Optic Neuropathy Associeated with GI Hemorrhage - Bryanna Caron (PDF)
5-27-2021 Wandering IOLs and Spiking IOPs A case of pseudoexfoliative complications - Leanne Heuer (PDF)
6-3-2021 Management of Strabismus Secondary to Ahmed Glaucoma Valve Implantation - Simrit Virk (PDF)
6-10-2021 Pigmentary Changes Observed in Hereditary Hemochromatosis and Possible Implications Regarding Retinal Health - Rebecca Hoff (PDF)
6-10-2021 Rapidly Progressing Choroidal Sclerosis Mimics Age Related Macular Degeneration in Early Stage Disease - Ashley Savage (PDF)