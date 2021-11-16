Driving Directions

17273 State Route 104

Chillicothe, OH 45601

740-773-1141

From Cleveland/Columbus:

Start by going Southwest on I-71 to I-270. Go East on I-270 to US 23 then South on US 23 to US 35. Continue West on US 35 to State Route 104 then North on State Route 104 for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.

From Cincinnati:

Start by going North on I-71 to US 35. Take US 35 East for 42 miles. Turn left onto State Route 104 North for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.

From Dayton:

Start by going East on US 35 to State Route 104. Turn left onto State Route 104 North for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.