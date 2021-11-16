Driving Directions
Driving to the Chillicothe Main Campus
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-773-1141
From Cleveland/Columbus:
Start by going Southwest on I-71 to I-270. Go East on I-270 to US 23 then South on US 23 to US 35. Continue West on US 35 to State Route 104 then North on State Route 104 for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.
From Cincinnati:
Start by going North on I-71 to US 35. Take US 35 East for 42 miles. Turn left onto State Route 104 North for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.
From Dayton:
Start by going East on US 35 to State Route 104. Turn left onto State Route 104 North for 2.9 miles. The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is on the left.
Community Clinics
VAMC Chillicothe currently operates five Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) and one Community Outreach Center (Wilmington) to serve Veterans in Southern Ohio. Each CBOC has a Primary Care Team consisting of a Doctor, Physician Extender, Nursing Staff and Administrative Support Staff. Your Primary Care Provider will coordinate your care, educational needs and any needed referral services. A Field Service Center offers health screening, assessments, and certain laboratory services as well as providing eligibility and enrollment information.
VA Shuttle Service
For transportation requests through the Chillicothe VAMC travel office, Veterans must meet both administrative eligibility guidelines as determined by federal regulation as well as medical eligibility criteria.
If you need assistance, please contact Social Work, 740-773-1141, x17451.
For more information, please contact the Travel Office, 740-773-1141, x17728, or Sara Bare, Chief, Ambulatory Care and Processing, 740-773-1141, x17767.
Chillicothe City Transit Department*
*Link will take you outside of the Dept of Veterans Affairs (VA) Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked websites. The link will open in a new window.