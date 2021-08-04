Chaplain services
VA Cincinnati health care chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
- Catholic
- Monday through Friday, at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Sundays at 10:30 a.m. ET
- Protestant:
- Sundays at 9:00 a.m. ET
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call 859-572-6207. Or call 513-861-3100, select 0 and ask to speak to a chaplain.
Interfaith Chapels
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
First floor
Room B163
Map of Cincinnati VA Medical Center campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas
Room 210
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET