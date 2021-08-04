Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Catholic Monday through Friday, at 12:00 p.m. ET Sundays at 10:30 a.m. ET

Protestant:

Sundays at 9:00 a.m. ET

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call 859-572-6207. Or call 513-861-3100, select 0 and ask to speak to a chaplain.

Interfaith Chapels

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

First floor

Room B163

Map of Cincinnati VA Medical Center campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas

Room 210

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET