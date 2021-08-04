Cincinnati VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From Interstate 71 south:

Exit on William Howard Taft (west). Continue straight on Taft. Turn right onto Jefferson Avenue. Jefferson Avenue turns into Vine Street as you crossover Martin Luther King Drive. At the second light turn right into the VA parking light.

From I-71 north:

Exit Reading Road and go straight. Continue until the road forks – you will fork off to the left onto Burnet Avenue to Martin Luther King Drive. Turn left onto Martin Luther King Drive. Proceed straight until Vine Street where you will turn right. At the second light turn right into the VA parking lot.

From I-75 north and I-74 east:

I-75 to Hopple Street exit – East (left). Cross Central Parkway (go up the hill). You will pass Good Samaritan Hospital (on the left) and go across Clifton Avenue. You are now on Martin Luther King Drive (Burnett Woods will be on your left). Continue up the next hill and turn left onto Vine Street (past EPA building on left). At the second light turn right into the VA parking lot.

From I-75 south:

I-75 south to Mitchell Avenue exit (exit 6). Turn left at the end of the ramp (you are now on Mitchell Avenue). Get over to the right hand lane as soon as possible. The first street that you will come to that you can turn right at is Vine Street (turn right). Continue on Vine Street until the road forks then bear left to stay on Vine Street. The VA will be on the left. Turn left at the second light into the VA parking lot.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH 45220

Intersection:

Vine Street and Shields Street

Coordinates:

39°8'17.36"N 84°30'34.20"W