New Patient Orientation

When
Monday, Feb 14, 2022
1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST
Where

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Cost
Free

Registration

Ask your Primary Care provider for details about this virtual or in person appointment

Red Carpet Welcome – a 90-minute virtual session for all Veterans and caregivers who are new to VA care or the Cincinnati VA.  Come learn about the services you have earned and how to find the care you need quickly and easily.  You will have the option to schedule a session with a Whole Health Coach to create your own personalized health plan. 

