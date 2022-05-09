 Skip to Content

New Patient Orientation (Red Carpet Welcome)

Orientation

When
Monday, Jun 13, 2022
1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

B903

Cost
Free

Registration

Call 513-861-3100 to register.

Red Carpet Welcome – a 90-minute virtual session for all Veterans and caregivers who are new to VA care or the Cincinnati VA.  Come learn about the services you have earned and how to find the care you need quickly and easily.  You will have the option to schedule a session with a Whole Health Coach to create your own personalized health plan. 

