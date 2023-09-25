Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Outpatient Clinic)
Orientation
When:
Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Repeats
Where:
4600 Smith Road, Central Station, Suite A6
Norwood, OH
Cost:
Free
To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381
Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.
Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar