Local 12 Health Fair / Expo with Cincinnati VA Veterans Corner! When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Sharonville Convention Center 11355 Chester Road Cincinnati, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Sharonville Convention Center Cost: Free





You're invited to the Local 12 Health and Retirement Expo is on Wednesday, May 8, from 12-3 p.m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. Admission is free. It's a fun and resourceful celebration for those approaching retirement or already retired.

Attendees will receive tons of freebies and have the opportunity to talk directly to experts related to health, financial, legal, caregiving, retirement communities, leisure and more.

This year’s event will have a special Cincinnati VA Veteran's zone with important seminars on benefits, programs, and beyond. Be sure to let all the veterans in your life know.