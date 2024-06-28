Skip to Content

The new Dearborn Clinic is located at 131 Campus Drive, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47025. Veterans with existing appointments at the Dearborn Clinic should report to this new address. The new phone number for the Dearborn outpatient clinic is, (812)539-2313.

Wellness Strength for Life (VA Video Connect)

Whole Health

Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

This is an online event.

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

