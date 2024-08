Wellness Strength for Life (Main Hospital)

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Repeats Where: A-820 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Cost: Free





To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

