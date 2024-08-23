Skip to Content

The new Dearborn Clinic is located at 131 Campus Drive, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47025. Veterans with existing appointments at the Dearborn Clinic should report to this new address. The new phone number for the Dearborn outpatient clinic is, (812)539-2313.

Red Carpet Welcome - New Patients (in-person & video connect)

Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET

131 Campus Drive

Lawrenceburg, IN

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Red Carpet Welcome – a 90-minute in-person or virtual session for all Veterans and caregivers who are new to VA care or the Cincinnati VA.  Come learn about the services you have earned and how to find the care you need quickly and easily.  You will have the option to schedule a session with a Whole Health Coach to create your own personalized health plan. 

Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET

