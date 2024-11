Immunization Fair

When: Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Cost: Free





Veterans and staff are invited to our Immunization Fair, offering vaccines to keep you healthy this season. Bring donations for our food and warm clothing drive to support fellow veterans in need. Join us for a day dedicated to health, community, and giving back!

