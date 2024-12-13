Starting in 2025 and reoccurring quarterly, the Cincinnati VAMC’s Mobility Manager will be holding a Veteran’s education course to help BT eligible Veterans with travel reimbursement. Training will be held at the newly established Easterseals Redwood location at 2901 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45206. You will be able to see the new community resources that were developed with the Veteran’s needs in mind and the ability to access technology capable of filing for travel reimbursement or other resources that Easterseals can provide.

Getting to and from medical appointments is important for our Veterans. By having access to reimbursement resources, it can be a changing factor in receiving necessary care.

If you are 30% service-connected, VA pension, or low-income, please join us on one of the following dates to receive training and access to technology to help you with travel reimbursement.

FASTER PAYMENTS! 1-3 business days.

Faster processing than paper (current paper submission creates a friction point for manual review processing, up to 10-days to process).

Please call 513-487-6066 option 2 to register for a course date.

January 3rd, 2025 – 0900-1100

April 4th, 2025 – 0900-1100

July 11th, 2025 – 0900-1100

October 3rd, 2025 – 0900-1100