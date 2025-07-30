Skip to Content

Red Carpet Welcome - New Patient Orientation (in-person & video connect)

Whole Health Logo

Orientation, Cincinnati VA

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

A-820

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH

Cost:

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Red Carpet Welcome – a 90-minute in-person or virtual session for all Veterans and caregivers who are new to VA care or the Cincinnati VA.  Come learn about the services you have earned and how to find the care you need quickly and easily.  You will have the option to schedule a session with a Whole Health Coach to create your own personalized health plan. 

Mon. Sep 8, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Sep 22, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 