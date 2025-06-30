Skip to Content

Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Outpatient Clinic)

whole health logo

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

4600 Smith Road, Central Station, Suite A6

Norwood, OH

Cost:

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Tue. Jul 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tue. Aug 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tue. Aug 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tue. Aug 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tue. Aug 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 