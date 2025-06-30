Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Outpatient Clinic)
When:
No event data
Where:
4600 Smith Road, Central Station, Suite A6
Norwood, OH
Cost:
Free
To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.
Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.
Tue. Jul 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Tue. Aug 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Tue. Aug 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Tue. Aug 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Tue. Aug 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET