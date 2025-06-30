Wellness Strength for Life (VA Video Connect)
When:
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.
Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.
Wed. Jul 30, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Aug 6, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Aug 13, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Aug 20, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Aug 27, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET