Wellness Strength for Life (Main Hospital)
Cincinnati VA, Whole Health, Orientation
When:
Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
A-820
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET