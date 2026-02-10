Skip to Content

Wellness Strength for Life (Main Hospital)

whole health logo

Cincinnati VA, Whole Health, Orientation

When:

Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

A-820

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH

Cost:

Free

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 