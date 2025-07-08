Cincinnati VA attending the Voice of America Concert
When:
No event data
Where:
Voice of America MetroPark
7850 VOA Park Dr.
West Chester, OH
Cost:
Free
Cincinnati VA at the VOA Concert
Join the Cincinnati VA at this year’s VOA Concert in August! We’ll be on-site sharing information about VA health care services, benefits, and community resources for Veterans and their families. Stop by our booth to learn more, ask questions, and connect with fellow Veterans.
This is a great opportunity to enjoy live music, connect with your local VA team, and get the support you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!