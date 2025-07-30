This year we will be hosting our Monroe Night Out on Thursday, July 31st, 2025, from 5 PM to 9 PM. The Monroe Night Out will be held at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main Street.

The purpose of this event is to get the citizens of Monroe out to meet their neighbors and employees of the City of Monroe. This is a great community event, and every year we strive to make it bigger and better.

UC Health AirCare, CareFlight, Premier Health MICU, and the Cincinnati VA will be on hand. Food, drinks, and Tikiz Shaved Ice will be available at no charge.