3D Mobile Mammography Van Coming to Cincinnati VA on September 2 — Early Detection in Just 15 Minutes!

UC Health is bringing its state-of-the-art 40-foot 3D Mobile Mammography Van to the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on Monday, September 2. This convenient, quick, and high-quality screening opportunity could make a lifesaving difference.

This visit offers an especially accessible option for veterans to stay up-to-date with routine breast cancer screening without having to leave campus. It’s a fast, trusted, and convenient way to prioritize your health.

Reach out to UC Health to schedule your appointment by calling 513‑584‑PINK (7465). Appointments are required, and this van visit presents a unique opportunity while it’s on-site at the VA .