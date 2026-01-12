Join us at the Cincinnati VA from 10am - 2pm in the Auditorium.

A new year is the perfect time to focus on what matters most — YOU. The Cincinnati VA Whole Health Program is here to support Veterans in building a healthier, more meaningful life, based on what you value most.





Join us for New Year New You, where Veterans can explore Whole Health resources that support mind, body, and spirit. Learn how small, personalized steps can lead to lasting change in areas like:





• Physical activity & movement

• Nutrition & healthy eating

• Sleep & self-care

• Mental and emotional well-being