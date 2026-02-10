The Cincinnati VA will be on-site at the Veterans Expo at the Sharonville Convention Center on Tuesday, February 18, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Veterans are invited to stop by and visit with members of the Cincinnati VA team, who will be hosting several informational tables throughout the event. Staff will be available to answer questions, share information about VA health care, benefits, enrollment, and services, and help connect Veterans with the resources they’ve earned.

Whether you’re already enrolled in VA care or just looking to learn more, we encourage you to stop by, ask questions, and say hello.