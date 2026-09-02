Choose VA Tele-Townhall

Cincinnati-area Veterans, are you interested in VA health care but not currently enrolled, or has it been more than three years since your last VA appointment?

Join us for a Virtual Choose VA Tele-Town Hall on September 8. Two sessions are available, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Learn more about VA health care and services available to Veterans, including primary care, Women Veterans care, dermatology, mental health care and more. This is also an opportunity to learn about enrolling in VA health care and reconnecting with VA services.

Call to join:

Watch live: access.live/CincinnatiVA

Please note: The call-in number and online link will not be active until September 8.