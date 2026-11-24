Intro to Whole Health at Norwood Wellness Center
When:
Tue. Dec 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
4600 Smith Road, Central Station, Suite A6
Norwood, OH
Cost:
Free
To enroll, call Wellness Strength for Life at
Intro to Whole Health is a pathway that helps Veterans and caregivers take charge of their health and well-being and engage in Whole Health. Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach, where participants explore all areas of the Circle of Health and Well-Being and discover how improving their health can help them live with purpose and achieve their personal aspirations. To enroll, call Wellness Strength for Life at
Tue. Dec 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Dec 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Dec 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Dec 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Dec 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET