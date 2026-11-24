Intro to Whole Heath (online - VA Video Connect)
When:
Wed. Dec 2, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
To enroll, call Wellness Strength for Life at
Intro to Whole Health is a pathway that helps Veterans and caregivers take charge of their health and well-being and engage in Whole Health. Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach, where participants explore all areas of the Circle of Health and Well-Being and discover how improving their health can help them live with purpose and achieve their personal aspirations. To enroll, call Wellness Strength for Life at
Wed. Dec 2, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Dec 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET