 Skip to Content

Red Carpet Welcome

New Patient Orientation

When
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Registration

Ask your Primary Care for this virtual appointment.

Red Carpet Welcome – a 90-minute virtual session for all Veterans and caregivers who are new to VA care or the Cincinnati VA.  Come learn about the services you have earned and how to find the care you need quickly and easily.  You will have the option to schedule a session with a Whole Health Coach to create your own personalized health plan. 

See all events
Last updated: