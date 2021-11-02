Wellness Strength for Life

 Skip to Content

Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Free

Call 513-861-3100 ext. 4881 to enroll. 

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available. 

