Wellness Strength for Life

Create a personalized health plan.

When
Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Where

Norwood VA Clinic

Registration

Call 513-861-3100 ext. 4881 to enroll. 

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.  Call (513) 861-3100 ext. 4881 to enroll. 

