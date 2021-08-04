 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Women Veteran care

VA Cincinnati health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a care coordinator

Shirley A. May RN, BSN

Women Veteran Program Manager

VA Cincinnati health care

Phone: 513-475-6890

Leanne Hughes

Women's Healthcare Center

VA Cincinnati health care

Phone: 513-475-6628

Email: Leanne.Hughes@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Cincinnati health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

  • VA women’s health services

    Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Mental health care

    Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Cincinnati health care.

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA Cincinnati health care and how they can help.

  • VA benefits for active service members

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

Last updated: